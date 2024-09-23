In a previous article, I briefly mentioned that the battle of Maling had resulted in the downfall of the state of Wei and the destruction of the state of Han. Today I would like to explore an implication of this battle in our age.

Strategic context

King Hui of Wei (r. 379 - 335 BC) recognized the vulnerability of his nation, being sandwiched among the other six powerful states during the Warring States period. Therefore, he called out for talents and councilors from distant land to provide him with strategic advice. Pang Juan, a student with the hermit Guiguzi, impatiently decided to leave his schooling and travel to Wei. Prior to his departure, he swore to be blood brother with another fellow student, Sun Bin. They promised to promote each other’s careers in the future.

Pang Juan was able to impress the king with his political and military vision after an audience with him. Pang Juan was appointed to be commander in chief of the Wei army. Pang then trained and led this army to successive victories over the states of Qin, Song, and Lu. He then invited his sworn brother, Sun Bin, to join him. During their conversations, Pang Juan gradually became jealous of Sun Bin since he realized that the latter had acquired much more knowledge and wisdom than him. Therefore, he framed and accused Sun Bin of being a traitor to Wei. The king was furious and decided to have Sun Bin executed. Pang pretended to plead for mercy so that he could use Sun Bin. Sun was condemned to face-tattooed and had his kneecaps removed, becoming a cripple. Pang then convinced Sun to compile his knowledge into a book so that he could use it and prove Sun’s wisdom and innocence. But Sun Bin discovered Pang’s true intention with the help of some kind servants. Sun then feigned madness and literally lived among swine on Pang’s homestead, thereby earning benign neglect from Pang Juan. Sun Bin was later successfully smuggled to Qi with aid from Tian Ji, the ambassador of Qi to Wei.

When Wei attacked the state of Han in 342 BC, Sun Bin advised the king of Qi to provide military aid for Han, but only dispatch troops when the army of Wei had been depleted after prolonged fighting to preserve their own strength. Han falsely believed that it could rely on the army of its ally Qi, and thus fought without reserve. After a year of resistance, Han was no longer able to resist and asked for help from Qi a second time. At this time, Sun Bin recommended the king of Qi to attack Wei capital at Daliang.

Tactical situation

The king of Qi appointed Tian Ji, the former ambassador, as commander in chief and Sun Bin, as military advisor, to lead the attack on Daliang. Meanwhile, the king of Wei ordered Pang Juan to end the siege of the Han capital and lead his troops back to intercept the advancing Qi army. Sun Bin decided to avoid fighting Wei army head on, since he recognized its battle experience and high morale. He tactically retreated to Qi territory towards Maling.

During his retreat, Sun Bin ordered his army to make less stoves day by day. On the first day, there were stoves to serve 100,000 people. On the second day, there were stoves for 50,000. On the third day, there were stoves for 20,000 and so forth. Sun Bin also timely abandoned some of Qi heavy artillery and equipment to give an impression of disordered withdrawal. As Pang Juan saw this, he judged that that the soldiers of Qi army were deserting and quickened his pursuit with a small elite calvary force.

Sun Bin then set up an ambush at Maling. There, the vanguard of Wei army was surprised at night fall. Pang Juan, sensing his end was near, committed suicide. The crown prince of Wei was later captured with the rearguard. The state of Wei never recovered from this disaster.

Modern implication

In an age of instantaneous transmission of information and frequent update, be it true or false, via TikTok, Telegram, and YouTube, this battle might have different results. Here are possible scenarios:

The king of Qi watched TikTok episode about the significance and connotation of the number of stoves. He then acted on this belief by dismissing Sun Bin.

The population of Qi grew restless and revolted against their king due to wrong conclusion, based on YouTube experts pontificating that Qi army was in disarray.

Readers are invited to offer other scenarios in the comment section.

Freedom of speech and expression

On March 23, 1775, an American politician Patrick Henry declared, “give me liberty or give me death” at the Second Virginia Convention. I consider the present time is a test to assess our willingness to pay for that liberty of which Patrick Henry so eloquently proclaimed. Several years ago, I told one of my colleagues that for the West to defeat China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea in the coming years, the former has to be more like the latter, i.e. to be more authoritarian in controlling information.

Walt Kelly “We Have Met the Enemy…” 1980 reprint of 1970 poster. Toni Mendez Collection

I will be satisfied to learn I was wrong.

I will end here by thanking everyone, especially those who provided comments and feedback on previous articles. You helped to give birth to this article.