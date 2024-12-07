Bentonville, Arkansas

“What is there to do there, anyway?” people once asked me when they had learned that I took my family to Bentonville, Arkansas for a family vacation. I obligated to tell them about the typical things like the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, its natural trail, and its town square. But I never bothered to tell them the best of Bentonville: a lesson on benign indifference and neglect from the outside world. Don’t get me wrong, I was not trying to hide the best of Bentonville. I just was not sure what benign indifference and neglect were at the time.

Sam Walton, the founder of the ubiquitous and quintessential American Walmart stores, ended up in Bentonville on May 9, 1950. He was there, partly not due to personal choice. Prior to that, he attended school in Columbia, Missouri, joined J. C. Penney in Des Moines, Iowa, and operated a Ben Franklin store in New Port, Arkansas. He bought a struggling Ben Franklin store in New Port, signed a five-year lease, and re-opened it for business on September 1, 1945. There, he honed his discount concept in retailing. In his autobiography, Sam Walton: Made in America (1992), he described an early discount promotion,

Here’s the simple lesson we learned…. By cutting your price, you can boost your sales to a point where you earn far more at the cheaper retail price than you would have by selling the item at the higher price. In retailer language, you can lower your markup but earn more because of the increased volume.

In doing so, Mr. Walton grew his store revenue from $80,000 to $225,000 in three years. His landlord, P. K. Holmes, recognized the present success and future possibility of the store. Therefore, Mr. Holmes desired the store for his family. Mr. Holmes refused to renew the lease - at any price - when discussions for lease renewal came in 1949. He knew Mr. Walton had nowhere in town to move the store. Mr. Walton fought back with determination, resiliency, and toughness. However, Mr. Walton had no option but to let go, according to his legal counsel. He therefore sold the store and its inventory to Mr. Holmes.

Attorney Fred Pickens summarized Mr. Walton’s reaction, “I am not whipped. I am the founder of Newport, and I found the retail store. I can also find another good town and another Ben Franklin. Just wait and see.” (Bergdahl, 2006). “It didn’t seem fair,” Mr. Walton later opined in his autobiography.

Sam Walton learned from this episode and moved on. He took his family to Bentonville, about half the size of New Port at the time, with a population of around 3000. There, he started the original Walton’s Five and Dime store, only after purchasing another store and title to its building, as well as securing a 99-year lease of the shop next door for future expansion. He made sure that the lease would outlive him. Besides the aforementioned discount concept, he also added other innovative concepts to his repertoire. For instance, he applied the self-service concept to the store in Bentonville. A self-service store was one wherein the clerk did not bring goods to the customer, but rather the customer was free to examine the goods on the shelves and then bring them to the clerk for purchase. Mundane as it is now, self-service was a revolutionary idea at the time. In fact, Mr. Walton’s Bentonville store was the third self-service variety store in the nation and the first in the State of Arkansas.

He then duplicated his Bentonville store in other small towns, unbeknown to bigger rivals. He eventually graduated to bigger cities. The first true Walmart location opened in Rogers, Arkansas, on July 2, 1962.

And the rest is history.

The original Walton’s Five and Dime store. Now the Walmart Museum, Bentonville, AR.

In retrospect, old Bentonville was an ideal place to start a business in the 1950s. Its small population, around 3000, permitted Mr. Walton to avoid scrutiny from bigger players in retail at the time, like KMart, Sears, and so forth. There, he improved his store and planned his national expansion. By the time, KMart, Sears, and the like realized the threat from Walmart, it was already too late. On Sunday, 10/20/2024, KMart No. 9423, the last full-size superstore in the mainland U.S., closed its doors in the Hamptons, New York, ending a chapter in America’s retail story.

King Solomon wisely proclaimed, “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens” in the book of Ecclesiastes. He forgot to include a time to be neglected and a time to be known. His omission was due to space and time, I suppose. Or perhaps, he wanted us to think for ourselves on this occasion.

During my trip to Bentonville, I learned that Alice Walton, Sam Walton’s only daughter, spearheaded the establishment of multiple institutions in the city, including the Alice Walton School of Medicine and the Crystal Bridges Museum. She showed me the competitive spirit of the Waltons, even in philanthropic endeavors. I realized most, if not all, worthy things in life are competitive. Even ideals, often deemed to be selfless, are actually competitive. For example, love is considered to be an ideal in most contexts, including religion, relationship, and personal well-being. However, love itself is competitive. Who doesn’t want to fit Cinderella’s shoes and marry a prince?

Mr. Walton later reminisced, “Business is a competitive endeavor, and job security lasts only as long as the customer is satisfied. Nobody owes anybody else a living.” Of course, he’s right. However, I think life in general or at least what most people aspire to get out of life, i.e., wealth, power, and respect, is competitive endeavor. Politics and international relations are part of this competitive endeavor.

Made in China 2025

In May 2015, President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang announced the ‘Made in China 2025’ initiative, a national strategic plan and industrial policy. It aimed to upgrade the manufacturing capabilities of Chinese industries, from a labor-intensive workshop to a more technology-intensive powerhouse. In other words, China aspired to make higher end products for the modern worlds, i.e., electronic vehicles, semiconductors, computing hardware and software, and so forth. It would like to move beyond making Nike shoes, women underwear, Christmas toys, etc.

Unsurprisingly, the United States, European Union, Japan, and the like reacted in an adversarial manner. In other words, it is alright for China to make Nike shoes, underwear, Christmas toys, etc. But no higher end products.

But what was President Xi Jinping thinking? Did he really think that other powers would allow him to pursue his commendable goal at the expense of their influence, wealth, and control. He didn’t even have to travel to Bentonville to learn about benign indifference and neglect. What was there to do in Bentonville, anyway? He could have examined Chinese history and civilization a little closer to learn about benign indifference and neglect. For instance, prior to conquering its neighbors, the State of Qin supposedly practiced war game under the moonlight to avoid scrutiny from the other states. At least, that was the way I was taught by my late father. In addition, observant readers undoubtedly remember how Sun Bin feigned madness, living among swine on Pang Juan’s homestead, to earn benign neglect from the latter. In doing so, he was successfully smuggled out of Wei under the watchful eyes of Pang. Later, he led Qi army to annihilate Pang’s Wei army at the battle of Maling.

Michael Corleone would understand. He once informed his brother, “It's not personal Sonny. It's strictly business!”

In forcing Mr. Walton to sale his store, Mr Holmes had a temporary and small victory. However, his victory over Mr. Walton was insignificant, selfish, and, perhaps, contemptible. In the most up-to-date analysis, Mr. Walton, not Mr. Holmes, is the real victor. Meanwhile, the current contest between the established powers and their aspiring competitors is ongoing. Time will reveal the result.

There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens

a time to be neglected and a time to be known.

President Xi should have instituted Made in China 2025 initiative without telling the world about it. Americans should be thankful that President Xi made this announcement public. Americans should be mad that their leaders did not foresee this development.

