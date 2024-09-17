Incremental nature of war

Warfare has been a part of human development since antiquity. However, we rightly condemn and abhor war due to its human and physical destruction. Naturally, each participant in war tend to blame the others for the initiation of war. These parties to the conflict tend to gradually escalate their moves for a couple of reasons. Firstly, gradual escalation allows them to hide their cards, giving rise to strategic ambiguity. Secondly, gradual escalation also permits them to take a moral high ground, attributing their escalatory measures to the other side of the conflict. So it’s often difficult to pinpoint the exact starting time of the conflict. It’s also reasonable for reasonable people to disagree on the exact starting point of the conflict.

Limited versus total war

Participants in war have both declared and undeclared objectives, which can change over time. The achievement of these objectives might encompass multiple phases, with relatively peaceful periods in between battles. Accordingly, it’s sometimes difficult to neatly categorize battles as part of a war or a series of war. For example, Shu Han invaded Eastern Wu from August 221 to October 222 and culminated in the battle of Xiaoting. After the battle, there was an uneasy truce between the two participants because the state of Cao Wei had mobilized to take advantage of the situation. As a Prussian military theorist wisely commented, “war is the continuation of politics by other means.”

In the past, war was more likely to be limited in scope. However, it has become more likely to be total war after the rise of nation-states. Total war involves the total dedication of all resources of the nation-states, be it political, social, economic capability. Total war, therefore, entails more than the traditional aspect of war, i.e. battles. It now involves all activities of the nation-states.

Implication of total war in our age

I can truly say that, for the first time in history, normal people like us read, interpret, and re-act to war news almost instantaneously. I remember driving in the Dallas Fort Worth area and seeing Ukrainian flags at numerous car dealerships.

Ukrainian flags over Clay Cooley dealerships, March 2022

I did not recall seeing any Georgian flag when Russia invaded Georgia in 2008. So the Russo-Ukrainian war was different, I thought. How is it different? Time will tell.

Russo-Ukrainian war and Israel-Hamas war

Are these two wars separate from each other or are they parts of a larger war? I believe they are parts of a larger war. What is this war then? Time will tell.

I realize that this snippet raises more questions than answers. But I hope readers enjoy it. I would love to hear what you think in the comment section.