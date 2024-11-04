Written on behalf of a friend from Valencia, Spain.

When are you gonna come down?

When are you going to land?

I should have stayed in the land of strength and valor.

I should have listened to my old Lady.

You know you can’t hold me forever.

I just wanted to explore the path with you.

I’m not yours for you to keep.

This boy’s too old to be dreaming, ah, ah.

So, goodbye yellow brick road

where the dogs of society howl.

You can’t place me in your trophy case.

I’m going back to the land of strength and valor.

Back to the red carnations in the fields,

struggling with the fighting bulls.

Oh, I've finally decided my future lies

beyond the yellow brick road, ah, ah.

Flower offering, Fallas in Valencia, Spain

What do you think you’ll do then?

I bet you’ll shut down the messenger.

It’ll take you a couple of Jenever and Lambic

to set you on your feet again.

Maybe you'll get a replacement.

There's plenty like me to be found.

Mongrels who ain't got a penny

sniffing for tidbits like you

on the ground, ah, ah.

So, goodbye yellow brick road

where the dogs of society howl.

You can’t place me in your trophy case.

I’m going back to the land of strength and valor.

Back to the red carnations in the fields,

struggling with the fighting bulls.

Oh, I've finally decided my future lies

beyond the yellow brick road, ah, ah.

