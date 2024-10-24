I sat on a simple wooden bench with cotton-filled cushion on the front porch of 5 Lok Kalyan Marg. I gently and consciously shook my legs while observing the beautiful landscape of the Prime Minister residence. I lazily searched for a pair of peacocks that often graced the verdant garden. I reminisced about occasions when my wife had made snide remarks about my motor tic. However, this time was different. I consciously shook my legs because I was actually anxious and nervous. Previously, I already had multiple private meetings with Him; however, they always took place at Number 7.

For those who are not familiar with His residence, it is actually made up of five bungalows spread across 12 acres of land – Modi House includes bungalows 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9. While Number 7 is the Prime Minister’s office, His private residence is at 5 Lok Kalyan Marg.

There, I was on short notice. It was mid October, 10/10/2024 to be exact, roughly two weeks before the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. My mind wondered what prompted this urgent meeting.

“The Prime Minister will see you now.”

“Thank you.” I said, reflexively, as if I was just awoken from another daydream. I instinctively followed my guide into the living room. I did not recognized her since this was my first time at Number 5.

“Have a seat.” She then disappeared into another room.

“Hello Q. How are you? How was your trip?” I looked in the direction of that friendly and familiar voice. He always called me Q when we were together, away from the prying eyes of strangers. He loved to compare me to the original Q, the fictional head of the Q division of the British Secret Service in James Bond movie series.

“I feel well. My wife was irritated when I told her that I had to take another urgent trip to see an old friend.” I told him candidly and bluntly.

“I need to hear your opinion on some issues, prior to my trip to Kazan later this month.” He lowered his voice. “Number 10 keeps calling me. They want me to call the trip off.” He then added, “R&AW believes Number 10 is acting on behalf of Washington.”

“You should go,” I interrupted him.

“Go on.” He nodded.

“You should do what is best for India. I am certain that you already know my opinion on this matter.” I said firmly.

I recollected having past conversations with Him on the current situation, as I like to name it. I clearly stated that Western powers had blindly used China as a source of cheap labor for a while, allowing the latter to rise economically, industrially, and politically. However, as China rose to a certain threshold and became its peer competitor, the West would start acting adversarially. It then will do more deals with India, Brazil, Indonesia, Pakistan, and the like, to isolate China. Then, the cycle would start over again, with the next willing candidate. This cyclical nature of life, I kept reminding him, is similar to the annual monsoon season of His homeland. I told him to act firmly, embracing his destiny at this critical junction. He should not pass the baton to his successor.

He nodded his head, silently. He already knew what I would say, even prior to our meeting. He just wanted to hear it again, directly from me. We talked for another ninety minutes on various issues.

“Will you stay for dinner? I asked my chef to prepare masala dosa for you.” He inquired.

“My favorite Indian dish.” I smiled. I was going to stay. But I then remembered my wife’s grouchy face and the long flight home. I blurted out, “Do you mind if I pack it to go?”

He laughed. “I already told the chef to pack it, actually. It is in the car waiting for you. My chauffer will take you straight to the airport.”

I felt elated on my return trip to Texas, knowing that my family would enjoy the dish. Imperceptibly, I thought of Su Qin, a well-known figure of the Warring States period (c. 475 - 221 BC) in ancient China. He advocated an alliance among the six weaker states, Chu, Han, Qi, Wei, Yan, and Zhao, to stem the tide of the hegemon, Qin. It worked for a while. However, the alliance later failed after his death due to internal bickering among the old enemies, allowing the unification of China by the State of Qin in 221 BC.

Then, I realized that Q, perhaps, had a new meaning and a much deeper root. It went all the way back to Su Qin.

“Daddy, wake up.”

I startled.

“You’re late for work. It’s already 7:15.” My daughter Olympia screamed.

