I write this blog to clear my head. I write about things that I observe in my life, as a student, physician, husband, father, son, brother, etc. These things, therefore, tend to be contemporary events. However, I will shroud them in stories from the past. And it is up to the readers to interpret them.

I believe these stories may help readers to pursue a more meaningful and purposeful life.

Time will tell.

Feel free to share and comment here, thoughtfully and with the intention to be of help and assistance.

Please subscribe and share my post, if you enjoy my thoughts. We do the part that we can.

Thank you.

