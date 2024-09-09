I write this blog to clear my head. I write about things that I observe in my life, as a student, physician, husband, father, son, brother, etc. These things, therefore, tend to be contemporary events. However, I will shroud them in stories from the past. And it is up to the readers to interpret them.

I believe these stories may help readers to pursue a more meaningful and purposeful life.

Time will tell.

Feel free to share and comment here, thoughtfully and with the intention to be of help and assistance.

