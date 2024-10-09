Quan’s Substack
The Great Boris Johnson Unleashed
The myth of Sisyphus
Oct 9
Quan Nguyen
8
12
Reciprocity in International Relations
Its ramification for the current international order
Oct 2
Quan Nguyen
15
14
September 2024
Battle of Maling
Its modern ramification
Sep 23
Quan Nguyen
9
10
Qi
With ally like Qi, who needs enemy?
Sep 20
Quan Nguyen
6
2
First instrument of war
Propaganda
Sep 19
Quan Nguyen
5
4
War
Musings on war
Sep 17
Quan Nguyen
3
6
Alcohol
Cure or Poison
Sep 14
Quan Nguyen
2
1
Misty river
In a Russian folk song, a girl named Katyusha frolicked along a misty river bank, singing about her love for a soldier serving in a foreign land.
Sep 13
Quan Nguyen
Carpe diem
Two Buddhist monks strolled along the Yangtze river one early dawn.
Sep 11
Quan Nguyen
1
1
Letting go...
In the 2013 Frozen movie, Queen Elsa of Arendelle has to let go of everything, including her beloved sister Anna and her kingdom, in order to discover…
Sep 11
Quan Nguyen
2
Final Destination
Preparation for Death
Sep 10
Quan Nguyen
5
Reciprocity in Relationship
Reciprocity
Sep 9
Quan Nguyen
4
